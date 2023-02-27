Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of February 27 will include the following:

Monday, February 27 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the 4th Congressional District Republican Club dinner, 55 Beattie Place, Floor 17, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, March 1 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 34th Annual Disability Advocacy Day, North Steps, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the 25th South Carolina General Assembly Women’s Caucus Annual Luncheon, 1160 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a ribbon cutting for Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 2 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the ZF Transmissions E-mobility Exposition, 2846 N. Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, S.C.

Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide the Keynote at the Federation of Republican Women’s Summit on Judicial Reform, Seawell's, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 21, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 21, 2023, included:

Tuesday, February 21

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn were joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff and S.C. Department of Administration for a news conference to provide an update on the state's ongoing efforts to expand broadband access to South Carolinians statewide, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and statewide leaders from the Jewish community.

12:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, February 22

9:00 AM: Call with a former state constitutional officer.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an economic development announcement for Chester County, 1497 Lancaster Highway, Chester, S.C.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster visited Broad River Mercantile Store, 171 Gadsden Street, Chester, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Florence County Legislative Luncheon, The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, February 23

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Transportation and University of South Carolina for a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Main Street Revitalization Project, 801 South Main Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Media interview.

2:00 PM: Media interview.

2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited with the University of South Carolina’s Art of Lawmaking class, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, February 24

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Judge Gene Powell.

3:35 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Sunday, February 26

7:00 PM: Economic development event.