Maket and SDTC Partner to Revolutionize Building Planning with Generative AI
Together, this collaboration will push the boundaries of generative design and architecture to deliver more sustainable solutions for the construction industry.
Maket Technologies Inc., a generative AI startup, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SDTC, a Canadian organization that finds, funds, and fosters companies that are developing, demonstrating, and commercializing new technologies with the potential to transform Canada's environmental and economic prosperity. The partnership will focus on advancing Maket's unique generative AI platform, which enables builders, developers, and architects to make smarter decisions faster and reduce waste in the building process.
— Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC
“We are incredibly grateful for the SDTC grant, which will empower our team to accelerate our progress in bringing generative AI to the AEC industry and pave the way for a more sustainable future,” says Patrick Murphy, CEO of Maket.
"When it comes to development and construction, even the slightest variations in planning can result in costly delays and wasted materials," said Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC. "Maket’s unique generative AI platform enables builders, developers, and architects to make smarter decisions faster and reduce waste in the building process. SDTC is proud to support Maket as they advance their unique design solution."
Generative AI technology optimizes building design and construction by using data-driven algorithms, leading to significant reductions in waste. The technology simulates and analyzes multiple design options, identifying the most efficient and sustainable solution and streamlining the building process to reduce construction time and material waste.
SDTC's grant funding will enable Maket to incorporate sustainability indicators into their generative algorithm, thus promoting decarbonization of the built world and reducing negative environmental impact through sustainable solutions.
About Maket Technologies Inc.
Maket Technologies Inc. is a Montreal-based generative AI startup that leverages advances in deep learning to equip the AEC industry for a post-generative AI world. The company's vision is to make sustainable and affordable construction universally available by incorporating generative AI technology to improve productivity, drive business growth, and enhance customer outcomes, while reducing negative impacts on the environment. For more information, visit maket.ca or contact Patrick Murphy, CEO, at patrick@maket.ca.
About SDTC
SDTC finds, funds, and fosters Canadian companies that are developing, demonstrating, and commercializing new technologies with the potential to transform Canada’s environmental and economic prosperity. The innovations we fund help solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with.
