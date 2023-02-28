Digital Commerce 360 Reveals the 2023 Top 100 Global Online Marketplaces
Digital Commerce 360’s 2023 Global Online Marketplaces Database ranks and analyzes the 100 largest ecommerce marketplaces, based on 2022 third-party GMV.CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than ever, businesses are discovering that digital marketplaces hold the keys to future growth and new revenue opportunities—and they want to grab their share of the lucrative $3.24 trillion industry.
According to Digital Commerce 360’s 2023 Global Online Marketplaces Database, consumer spending through platforms of the big four—Taobao, Tmall, Amazon and JD.com—alone represented an astonishing 77% of total GMV by the Top 100 online marketplaces globally.
This database is recognized worldwide as the most trusted financial and performance data that exists on global online marketplaces.
KEY DATA FROM THE 2023 EDITION:
--Total gross merchandise value (GMV) among Top 100 marketplaces grew 2.9%, while third-party GMV grew 1.2%
--GMV at pure marketplaces contracted almost 1%, while hybrid marketplace operators grew GMV more than 7%
--U.S. marketplaces were flat, with pure marketplaces like eBay and Wish trending down while hybrids like Amazon and Walmart showed strength
--The strongest growers were in Russia, where international sanctions forced Russian sellers onto domestic platforms and boosted total GMV more than 85%
INCLUDED IN THE DATABASE:
--Ranking 1-100 by 3rd party annual gross merchandise value (3P GMV)
--Updated with the latest metrics: total GMV, average ticket, conversion rate, number of sellers/SKUs, and 3P seller fees
--Share of total GMV from U.S. customers and mobile devices
--Company information including country of operation, marketplace business model type and the primary merchandise category
--Primary website features and payment options
--Traffic data including average monthly visitors and unique visits
--Shopper demographics
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
