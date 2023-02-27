Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, February 28

February 27, 2023

CONTACT: Sylvia Lawson, 410-767-0463

sylvia.lawson@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting

Tuesday, February 28

State Board and MSDE Present Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan Release;

Meeting Also Features Preliminary Updates on the Maryland School Report Card

and Maryland Graduation Rates; Review of FY24 Proposed Education Funding;

and Data Deep Dive on Students with Disabilities, Part 2

BALTIMORE, MD (February 27, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://www.youtube.com/live/7OLAqosEDOQ

At the meeting, State Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury will present Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan release. Also, preliminary updates on the Maryland School Report Card and Maryland Graduation Rates will be presented by MSDE’s Division of Assessment, Accountability, and Performance Reporting. The Division of Financial Planning, Operations, and Strategy will introduce the FY24 Proposed Education Funding. Lastly, the Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services will present the second of a two-part data deep dive on students with disabilities.

The meeting will include a stakeholder engagement session highlighting the Maryland Association of Counties from Howard, Baltimore, Queen Anne’s, and Carroll Counties. The meeting will also feature a school profile of Snow Hill Elementary School from Worcester County.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 27. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to: stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and the Maryland State Department of Education will continue to practice public health measures.

