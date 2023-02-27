Bypass found in Creston discharging into marsh

A bypass at the City of Creston collection system was observed Monday morning. The bypass occurred near Taylor Park, which flows into a marshy area and eventually drains into McKinley Lake.

Creston wastewater treatment facility superintendent, Jim Bristow, said he expects the bypass to stop midweek.

Creston city officials are collecting water samples for analysis. Samples will be taken upstream from where sewage is discharging into marshland and at the outlet end of the marsh on the north side of Adams Street. The samples will be tested for bacterial contamination including ammonia and E. coli.

Residents should keep children and pets away from the area.