Reminder - New Air Quality Fee Schedule Starts July 1

A new air quality fee schedule becomes effective beginning July 1, 2026. Iowa EASY Air will be unavailable for a short period from 7:30 to 8:00 a.m. on July 1 while the switch is made. Additional notices will be sent out notifying users of when the system is unavailable.

The updated fee schedule was approved by the Environmental Protection Commission on May 20, 2026 as the culmination of a multi-year stakeholder process. The fees are listed below and include two new fees: revised asbestos notifications and Title V annual base fee.

Asbestos Notification Fee (567 IAC 30.3)

Each initial and annual asbestos notification: $175

Each revised asbestos notification: $100

Minor Source Construction Permit Application Fees (567 IAC 30.2)

Each application for a construction permit: $1,100

Each application for a registration permit: $500

Each application for a permit by rule: $500

Each application for a permit template: $500

Major Source Construction Permit, Prevention of Significant Deterioration Application, and Air Quality Modeling Fees (567 IAC 30.2)

Applicants will be billed for the actual hours worked to complete the review.

Review of each New Source Review (NSR) permit application: $145/hour

Review of each Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permit application: $145/hour

Review of each Plant-wide Applicability Limit (PAL) request, renewal, or reopening: $145/hour

Review of each regulatory applicability determination: $145/hour

Review of air quality modeling: $145/hour

Title V Fees (567 IAC 30.4)

Applicants will be billed for the actual hours worked to complete the review.

Review of each initial or renewal permit application: $130/hour

Title V emissions per ton*: $72/ton

Title V annual base fee**: $5,000

* Any person required to obtain a Title V permit shall pay an annual fee based on the first 4,000 tons of each regulated air pollutant and shall be paid on or before July 1 of each year.

** Any person required to obtain a Title V permit shall pay an annual base fee. The following sources will be required to pay only one Title V annual base fee: municipalities, universities, and Title V facilities that have requested that their Title V permit be split into more than one permit for administrative purposes. The fee shall be paid on or before July 1 of each year.

More information on air quality fees at www.iowadnr.gov/aqfees. The website provides answers to frequently asked questions, links to the administrative rules (567 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 30), and the fee schedule. For questions please contact Wendy Walker at wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-250-7534.