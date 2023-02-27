Troop F Weekly Report 02-20 to 02-26-23

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/20/2023

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Mars Hill when he stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. Tr. Roy learned that the operator’s driver’s license was currently suspended. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension and a warning for the speed violation.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 2/20/2023

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon when he stopped a vehicle for having defects. Tr. Roy learned that the operator’s license was conditional with going to and from work. The operator was operating outside of his conditional license. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for operating without a license.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 2/21/2023

Town: littleton

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcements in Littleton when he stopped a vehicle for motor vehicle defects. Tr. Roy learned the owner of the vehicle had a current inspection sticker. Tr. Roy spoke with the owner who stated that he altered the vehicle after the inspection. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for an alteration of vehicle after inspection.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 2/21/2023

Town: fort kent

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER & TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier and Tr. Martin escorted the Fort Kent High School Alpine Ski Team after their championship win.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/21/2023

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a man driving a pickup that he recognized and who he knew had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle and issued the operator a summons for Operating After Suspension. The pickup was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 2/21/2023

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting a bail check on a subject in Van Buren. Tr. Desrosier learned that the subject was not at home past his curfew time. Tr. Desrosier located the man later and conducted a bail check. The man was summonsed for having drug paraphernalia and violation of conditions of release.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 2/22/2023

Town: mars hill

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle with multiple defects. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator and owner had inspected his own vehicle knowing that the vehicle did not pass inspection. Tr. Roy issued the man a summons for issuance of a certificate for a substandard vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/22/2023

Town: grand Isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcements in Grand Isle when he observed a vehicle pass by him with defective exhaust. Tr. Desrosier conduced a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s driver’s license was currently suspended. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a summons for Operating After Suspension. The passenger had a valid driver’s license and drove the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 2/22/2023

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement near the Houlton and Ludlow town line when he stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. Tr. Castonguay learned the operator did not have a valid license. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a summons for Operating without a license. Tr. Castonguay made arrangements to have the vehicle driven by a licensed driver.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 2/22/2023

Town: new limerick

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay responded to a reported crash on the Station Rd. in New Limerick. Tr. Castonguay located the vehicle that had gone off the road and hit a sign. The operator arrived back on scene while Tr. Castonguay was doing a crash report. Tr. Castonguay conducted an investigation and saw clues that lead him to believe that the operator was impaired at the time of the crash. Tr. Castonguay placed the operator through field sobriety testing and placed the man under arrest for OUI. Tr. Castonguay gave the man a breath alcohol test and he was able to place bail.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/23/2023

Town: dyer brook

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 95, Dyer Brook and stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator’s driver’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Castonguay issued the operator a summons for Operating After Suspension. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: WARRANT / OAR

Date: 2/26/2023

Town: winterville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was investigating a trespassing complaint in Eagle Lake and learned the suspect had an active warrant for his arrest. Tr. Desrosier located the man in Winterville and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Tr. Desrosier learned that the suspect also had a revoked driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier arrested the man for his warrant and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail. The man was issued a summons for Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/26/2023

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon when he stopped a vehicle for having an expired registration. Tr. Castonguay learned that the operator and registered owner’s driver’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Castonguay issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension and the registration violation.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 2/23/2023

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Fort Kent. Upon further investigation, Tr. Martin found out the registration plates on the vehicle were illegally attached. The plates that were on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle. The female was charged with False Attachment of Registration Plates and Violation of Conditional Release because she was on bail. Tr. Martin had the vehicle towed because it was not registered or inspected.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 2/25/2023

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: TR. MARTIN, CPL. KILCOLLINS, TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin assisted Fort Kent Police Department with the report of a possible robbery on Main Street. Fort Kent Police Department and Tr. Martin arrived on scene to find a male and female in the apartment. The male and female were not supposed to be in the apartment. It was found that both the male and female had outstanding warrants. The male and female were charged with Criminal Trespass and arrested on their warrants. Cpl. Kilcollins and Tr. Merchant assisted Fort Kent Police Department with transporting the female prisoner to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 2/26/2023

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines/cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Troop F is doing an evidence room inventory and multiple firearms are in our possession that were found or turned in with no known owner listed. If anyone has lost or is missing a firearm and has proof of ownership with a serial number, contact Troop F for Sgt. Josh Haines or Cpl. Nick Casavant.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 2/21/2023

Town: T15R13

Trooper: Tr. Curtin