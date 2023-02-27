nCloud Integrators Announces Custom Gainsight Training Solutions for CSMs and Gainsight Administrators
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, Gainsight preferred partner and a leader in Gainsight implementation and administrative services, announced today Gainsight training with custom content based on a company’s live Gainsight instance and its features, functionalities and workflows.
These custom training offerings were developed to maximize the capabilities of Customer Success Managers (CSMs) and Gainsight administrators. They include:
*Gainsight CSM End-user Adoption & New Hire Training
*Gainsight Administration Readiness & New Hire Training
*Trainings to Fill a Skill Gap, Such As: Success Plans, Renewal Center, Journey Orchestrator, Adoption Explorer, and CSM Communication Skills
“Our training offering is unique in that we develop educational material that is company and role-specific, using real-world examples from your Gainsight instance,” states Bethany Jacobs, Manager of Education Services with nCloud Integrators. “This type of individualized training will enable employees to immediately apply what they learn in their day-to-day roles.”
Two of the most sought-after training topics include Gainsight Customer Success Manager (CSM) End-User Adoption & New Hire Training, and Gainsight Administration Readiness & New Hire Training.
Gainsight CSM End-User Adoption & New Hire Training allows CSMs to:
*Understand the value Gainsight brings to their specific role
*Learn how new processes and Gainsight usage can increase customer insights and maximize daily productivity
*Understand the company’s roadmap for rolling out new functionality
Gainsight Administration Readiness & New Hire Training allows administrators to:
*Gain an in-depth knowledge of a company’s Gainsight instance, including health scorecard configurations, established CTAs, playbooks and reports, and the integration of various data sources
*Understand the roadmap of planned functionality
*Uncover potential opportunities for fine-tuning or enhancing a Gainsight instance based on the organization’s Customer Success (CS) goals.
“The training development process is straightforward. Working with you, we identify skill gaps and needs, and perform an in-depth Gainsight platform usage assessment. This enables us to develop custom training in various formats,” states Jacobs.
To learn more, visit www.ncloudintegrators.com/customgainsighttraining or email info@nCloudIntegrators.com.
nCloud Integrators is the market leader in Gainsight implementations, Gainsight administration and Customer Success best practices with the most Gainsight-certified employees outside of Gainsight.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
