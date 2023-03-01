MindBank Ai Completes the First Phase of their Web3 Migration Bringing Digital Twins One Step Closer to Healthcare

Emil Jimenez MindBank Ai Founder and CEO MindBank Ai Logo

The first phase of their Web3 migration allows users to create a decentralized digital twin for personal development, self-care, and remote patient monitoring.

From the moment that I started this company I was committed to making our platform decentralized, strengthening our data security, and upholding our ethical position for our users.” — Emil Jimenez, Founder & CEO

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindBank Ai , a MindFund Technologies Corp company and creator of MindBank Ai, the world's first psycholinguistic personal digital twin platform, announced today the successful completion of the first phase of their Web3 migration. This project was supported with a grant from the Dfinity Foundation, a not-for-profit organization developing technology for the Internet Computer blockchain.The MindBank Ai platform uses psycholinguistic models to create a dashboard of the mind for personal development and self-care. Their mission is to move the industry from healthcare to self-care and usher in a new age of Ai Enhanced Humanity.The successful completion of the first phase of their Web3 migration means that users can now create a decentralized personal digital twin. This is a significant step forward in their mission to provide a more secure and private way for users to store and manage their personal data.The DFINITY Developer Grant Program aims to catalyze the growth of the Internet Computer ecosystem and make the Internet Computer accessible and approachable to more developers around the world by providing support to promising developers and teams.About Mind Bank AI: MindBank Ai, a MindFund Technologies Corp. company, is a personal digital twin platform that uses psycholinguistic models to create a dashboard of the mind for personal development and self-care. Their mission is to move the industry from healthcare to self-care and usher in a new age of Ai Enhanced Humanity. Headquartered in Miami, with an EU office in Prague, MindFund Technologies Corp. is listed on the Finalis Securities platform and actively seeking strategic partnerships and investments.About DFNITY Foundation: The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization developing technology for the Internet Computer blockchain. The foundation aims to create a "blockchain singularity" in which every system and service is rebuilt and reimagined using smart contracts and runs entirely from infinite public blockchain without need for traditional IT. The Internet Computer is a revolutionary blockchain that hosts unlimited data and computation on-chain. Easily build scalable dapps, DeFi, websites, and more. The Internet Computer’s purpose is to host humanity’s logic and data.

MindBank Ai and Web3 migration to the Internet Computer