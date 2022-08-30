MindBank Ai Creates a SOUL for the Personal Digital Twin Using Ai Generated Music
MindBank Ai releases the SOUL Music Service that creates a Soundtrack of Universal Life, or "SOUL", by algorithmically combining one's voice with music.
Our stories and experiences create the drama in our lives and what better way to experience that than through music and creating a Soundtrack of our lives.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindBank Ai, the creators the personal digital twin platform, have created a new micro service for the digital twin platform that combines a person's voice with music to create an Ai generated song. The new service is called SOUL Music and the acronym stands for the Soundtrack of Universal Life.
Building on the success of the MindBank Ai platform, the company was seeking a way of giving a "soul" to the digital twin that users create on their platform. The patent pending technology behind the service was created internally and measures the cadence, pitch, and other features of the voice and combines it algorithmically with similar data points within the music file. To add a more textured and “musical” feeling other effects are added to the voice of the speaker which add depth to the overall experience. The final output is a personalized soundtrack of a story from the person's life with music overlaid that can be shared across many platforms like WhatsApp or email. The service has many different songs and genres for users to choose from and the company is in contact with a number of international musicians and entertainers that will be using the technology to co-create music with fans in a personalized way.
Emil Jimenez, Founder & CEO of MindBank Ai says, “Our stories and experiences create the drama in our lives and what better way to experience that than through music and creating a Soundtrack of Universal Life.”
To try the service please visit SOUL.MINDBANK.AI
Soul Music promo video