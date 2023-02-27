Patrick Markey to offer free divorce consultations to Illinois residents
Chicago divorce professional to host private 30-minute consultationsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago family law attorney Patrick Markey is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Markey will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Illinois residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“I’m excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and provide free divorce consultations to individuals who may be considering a divorce,” Patrick Markey said. “My goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce while helping clients jointly settle their case and prevent an expensive and emotional court battle.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Patrick Markey. Potential clients will meet privately with divorce professionals during an informal virtual meeting to discuss their divorce options and learn more about the collaborative divorce process.
Patrick Markey is a strong advocate for the collaborative law and mediation dispute resolution methods for their ability to custom-craft solutions, minimize conflict and reduce the time of a case. His clients appreciate his responsiveness, efficiency, honesty, professionalism and straightforward approach to solving complex problems. In 2020, Patrick was selected as an Illinois Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers Magazine. The Law Offices of Patrick Markey is dedicated solely to the practice of family law and serves families in Chicago, Oak Park and the surrounding areas. Learn more about The Law Offices of Patrick Markey at markeylaw.com.
