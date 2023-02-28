Colorado Advanced Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Rhett Griggs

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO

Orthopedic surgeon joins the leading orthopedics clinic along the Western Slope, elevating the care received by patients in the White River Valley.

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine (CAO) in Meeker, CO has added Dr. Rhett Griggs to its surgical team. The orthopedic surgeon has a fellowship in shoulder, elbow and hand surgery, providing the clinic additional specialization in the treatment of these complex injuries.

Dr. Griggs practiced in Gunnison and Crested Butte prior to joining CAO. In his new role, he will focus on knee and shoulder arthroscopy, sports medicine, upper extremity and hand surgery, and fracture care.

“Dr. Griggs is a perfect fit for our orthopedic surgical team,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center. “Pioneers Medical Center has always maintained a focus on patient-centered care. As our orthopedics program grows, our primary focus will always be our patients. Dr. Griggs shares these same goals, principles, and commitment to the patient.”

With his advanced fellowship training and 14 years of experience in sports trauma practice, Dr. Griggs brings tremendous expertise to CAO, helping the clinic to continue raising the bar for orthopedic care along the Western Slope. In addition, his patient care philosophy is truly aligned with the CAO team, as his primary focus is on providing an amazing experience to every patient he treats.

“I give patients opinions and explanations for their conditions, the same as I would my friends and family,” said Dr. Griggs. “The human aspect of medicine is critical. I focus on the patient, not patient volume. I strive to help individuals get back to living the life they love, perhaps even better than before!”

Dr. Griggs joins a team of highly experienced, board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics. The team features some of the finest surgeons along the Western Slope, including Dr. Kevin Borchard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in hip and knee reconstruction; Dr. Dan Ward, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; Dr. Gregg Martyak, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in hand and upper extremities; Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with fellowship training in comprehensive spine reconstruction; Dr. Justin Grant, a board-certified family physician with fellowship training in sports medicine, and Dr. Mark Purnell, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com

