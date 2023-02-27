Family law attorney Jami Fosgate recognized as a Top Lawyer in Pasadena area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Burbank family law attorney and mediator Jami Fosgate will be featured in Pasadena Magazine’s list of 2023 Top Lawyers in the Pasadena area in the publication’s March 2023 issue.
“I am so honored to be included in Pasadena Magazine’s list of 2023 Top Lawyers,” Jami Fosgate said. “I want to extend my congratulations to the many wonderful Pasadena area attorneys who were also recognized.”
Jami Fosgate is a compassionate attorney and mediator who helps clients resolve their cases in a timely and cost-effective manner while minimizing emotional stress. She believes that through mediation and collaborative practice, spouses will be better equipped to co-parent and work together to resolve any future conflicts.
Fosgate Family Law & Mediation Center specializes in Collaborative Divorce, divorce mediation, child custody, spousal support, parenting plans, property division, pre-marital agreements and legal document preparation. The firm promotes Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot through its membership in the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), the Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association (LACFLA), Pasadena Collaborative Divorce, Virtual Divorce California and Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley.
Pasadena Magazine is a bi-monthly lifestyle publication covering the people, institutions and businesses of Pasadena and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley. Part of the Engine Vision Media family of magazines, which includes Los Angeles and Orange Coast, the magazine contains coverage of the food, arts, culture, real estate, design and entertainment that makes Pasadena and the surrounding area so uniquely exciting. Visit pasadenamag.com for more information and to find the Top Lawyers list.
For more information about Jami Fosgate’s family law services or to schedule a divorce consultation, visit familylawattorney-burbank.com or call (818) 827-7157. Couples can receive a one-hour informational consultation at no charge when they attend the appointment together.
