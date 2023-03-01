Brightpoint Infotech, Microsoft Trusted Gold Partner acquires Peruteck Technology Services
Brightpoint Infotech, Microsoft Dynamics Leading Gold Partner in USA, Canada, UAE, Africa, and India announced the acquisition of Peruteck Technology Services.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kumara Vijayan, Chief Strategic Officer for Brightpoint Infotech, announced that we are making significant investment to scale-up our technology capabilities to serve our growing customer base in the region. The acquisition accelerates Brightpoint Infotech’s expansion across the Middle East.
Peruteck’s innovative functional and technical team has exceptional knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Suite of Products and Cloud (Azure) products. Peruteck’s team bring extensive experience to the table and will help drive and grow Brightpoint Infotech to greater heights – we continue to be committed to Microsoft technologies and expect to expand horizontally and vertically within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, Business Central, Power Platform, Data & Analytics and Security Applications. The combined team now makes one of the largest, Microsoft Gold Partner that focuses only on Microsoft Business Applications” he said.
‘Our alliance with Brightpoint Infotech will accelerate access to even more innovative resources with Brightpoint Infotech’s global presence, consulting expertise, and solution offerings. We look forward to more innovation opportunities for our clients and team with our combined and dynamic go-to-market strategy for the Middle East” said Pradap Singh, CEO of Peruteck Technology Services.
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint is a Microsoft Partner that specializes in Enterprise Business Solutions in delivering IT consulting solutions and services headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL (US). Brightpoint employs 100+ experienced IT professionals to meet our customer’s business requirements with solutions & services that empower them to realize their strategic objectives. Brightpoint Infotech is authorized to sell & support Microsoft Dynamics Suite of Products and Cloud (Azure) products across the globe. We are a Microsoft Dynamics ERP GOLD Partner, Direct Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Silver Data Analytics Partner and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).
All Brightpoint consultants are Microsoft Certified on product functionality and technology. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a smart investment for companies that plan to digitize their business operations with access to the right information anywhere and at all times, to make the right decisions to run cost-effective operations, improve productivity and thus increase profitability.
Brightpoint Infotech’s Microsoft GOLD ERP Partner status along with over 100+ completed implementations across the world demonstrates why we are a great option for clients looking for a new or alternative partner.
Global Offices
USA | CANADA | UAE | AFRICA | INDIA
