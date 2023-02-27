COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES $100,000 OF MATCHING FUNDS AT ANNUAL FOUNDERS LUNCHEON

Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Danita DeHaney, Shawn Donnelly, Julie Fisher Cummings

Shawn Donnelley, Daughter of Event Awardee Margaret Donnelley, Honors Her Mother with Matching Funds for Mental Health Organizations

Margaret Donnelley’s vision of a community without stigma for individuals and families suffering from mental illness, as well as her efforts toward prevention, continue to be pioneering” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation