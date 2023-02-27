Icon Technologies Featured in RV News

Success in the RV aftermarket sector is all about innovation, efficiency, reliability, reputation and knowing the customer.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Icon Technologies was recently featured as the “Iconic Leader” cover story of RV News, the voice of the RV industry, it was a testimonial to innovation, industry respect, reputation and success.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sector of the RV equipment market is dynamic and competitive. Icon Technologies is resounding proof that OEM success is tied to innovation, efficiency, service and a solid, hard-earned reputation.

RV News featured the 25-year success story that is Icon Technologies, which started as a thermoform, aftermarket replacement part company that manufactured custom resin-base parts such as fender skirts and shower pans.

With the leadership and passion of John Loewen, Icon Technologies owner, president and CEO of the company’s cutting edge facility and the skilled staff, Icon solidly grew into new OEM categories. Customized Icon engineering and ingenuity created and manufactured a limitless line of replacement parts, like skylights, air conditioner shrouds, shower surrounds, rotomolded RV holding tanks, and more.

“Making our expansive line of thermoformed and rotomolded RV parts that are Icon’s specialty is just the beginning of our core business,” John Loewen says with pride. “Our reliable and timely delivery is vital. It is not just an add-on service. It is our most important product.”

He acknowledges that Icon’s tremendous growth, it's ever-growing tooling library to quickly thermo-mold any needed part on demand, and constantly adding new tools to Icon’s online parts catalogue, are all important factors for Icon’s success.

The “Iconic Leader” cover story highlighted how the Icon products, the people, and the service-focused John Loewen have led Icon Technologies on a rapid and recent expansion, nearly doubling the Icon facility size and boosting staff by more than 150 per cent.

“But when all is said and done, “ Loewen adds, “Icon’s heart is our people, our labor force. And earning our reputation!”

About Icon Technologies: Icon Technologies is a privately held corporation, providing innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

