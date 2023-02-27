AI in Fashion Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AI In Fashion Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's AI In Fashion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI in Fashion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI in fashion market. As per TBRC’s AI in fashion market forecast, the ai in fashion market size is expected to grow to $3.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 42.0%.

The growing influence of social media on the fashion industry is driving the growth of AI in fashion market. North America is expected to hold the largest AI in fashion market share. Major players in the AI in fashion market include Microsoft, IBM, AWS, SAP, Facebook, Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Wide Eyes, FindMine, Intelistyle, Lily AI, Pttrns.ai, Syte, mode.ai.

Trending AI in Fashion Market Trend

Machine learning are shaping the AI in fashion market. Machine learning is a part of artificial intelligence which defines the capabilities of the machine to copy human behavior. A machine can understand visualize and perform an action that helps in providing better information and suggestions to customers according to their behavior. For instance, in April 2021, Tommy Hilfiger, a renowned designer fashion brand applied machine-learning tools for product images of 15,000, and 600,000 publicly available runway images, and almost 100,000 fabric patterns sites. The applied AI gave insights into trending colors, and patterns, silhouettes to Tommy Hilfiger’s style.

AI in Fashion Market Segments

• By Category: Apparels, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty And Cosmetics, Jewelry

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premise

• By Components: Solution, Services

• By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Product Recommendation, Product Search And Discovery, Supply Chain Management And Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing And Trend Forecasting

• By End Users: Fashion Designers, Fashion Stores

• By Geography: The global AI in fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI-in fashion refers to an advisor that is being used to recommend clothes based on the customer’s height, weight, shape, and current size. AI in fashion is used in product recommendation, product search and discovery, supply chain management and demand planning, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, virtual assistant, others.

AI in Fashion Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI in Fashion Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in fashion global market size, drivers and trends, AI in fashion global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and AI in fashion global market growth across geographies. The AI in fashion global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

