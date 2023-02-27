Quito a biodiverse and sustainable destination
This region has five basins and 12 types of forests, of which nine are protectors and more than six private reserves
The Ecuadorian capital invites you to explore its territory through experiences and sustainable accommodationQUITO, ECUADOR, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito Turismo, as a Destination Management Organization, created the 'Distinctive Q' Tourism Quality program in 2011, with the purpose of guiding establishments towards practices and activities that respect nature and the environment; as well as to promote and improve the quality, sustainability, and operation of establishments through compliance with technical, measurable and objective standards.
Within this framework, the Capital of the Center of the World has spaces, establishments and activities that promote care for the environment and the conservation of natural heritage; and invite the tourist to delve into nature to admire the diversity of fauna and flora that it possesses.
Yunguilla Community Tourism Center
Yunguilla is the only Community Tourism Center in the Metropolitan District of Quito, whose objective is that visitors can learn about local customs and traditions. Located within the Chocó Andino Biosphere Reserve and the Andean Bear Ecological Corridor, they offer tours through the forests; tours of pre-Columbian roads; trekking through the reserve; restaurant with dishes made with products from their organic orchards and grown naturally; camping accommodations and family homes.
Bellavista Cloud Forest
This lodge, located within the Chocó Andino Biosphere Reserve, has worked for 30 years to restore the cloud forest to its natural state. Today, in addition to being a key and positive actor for the conservation of the area's biodiversity, it is an ideal place for observing wild birds and mammals.
Mashpi Lodge
Mashpi provides an unprecedented opportunity to explore the cloud forest, an ecosystem rich in species and biodiversity. At 950 meters above sea level, within the Chocó Andino Biosphere Reserve, guests can discover 500 species of birds, trees and amphibian frogs, among which the endemic Mashpi and Magnolia species stand out.
Maquipucuna Reserve
From an eco-lodge built with local bamboo to cabins with stunning views and camping spots, the reserve allows you to connect with nature and observe one of Ecuador's most emblematic animals, the spectacled bear, in its natural habitat.
The Maquipucuna reserve has been working for 32 years to conserve one of the most biodiverse regions in the world, support the surrounding towns and contribute to community development projects.
Quito is a pioneer city in the development and promotion of the quality of its tourist services, through a formal program that has lasted over time. Currently, the Metropolitan District has more than 288 establishments that are part of the 'Distinctive Q' quality program, of which 195 are food and beverages, 44 accommodations, 37 travel agencies and tour operators, 9 heritage hollows, 2 meeting rooms receptions and banquets and 1 convention center.
In this way, the Capital of the Center of the World, is strengthened as a destination with a focus on sustainability, quality improvement policies and with a wide offer for local, national, and international tourists.
One of these experiences is Rebecca Adventure Travel 7-Day Galapagos Luxury Safari that has been recently highlighted in the world-renowned magazine Nat Geo Luxury Collection 2022. In the adventurous, active, and luxury land-based island-hopping tour guests can discover the Hidden Treasures of Darwin’s’ enchanted islands. Also, during the luxury safari, visitors will explore the underwater world at Kicker Rock where you can find sharks, rays, and colorful fish. There is also the chance to walk among Giant tortoises in the Santa Cruz highlands and experience one of the best snorkeling locations in the world, Los Tuneles on Isabela Island. Both nature and wildlife provide memories to last a lifetime, allowing travelers the opportunity to disconnect from the world for real and genuine moments. Rebecca Adventure Travel is a boutique luxury DMC, working with family-owned properties, operating locally from Ecuador.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
