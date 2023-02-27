Edalex partner with Learning Vault - two Australian companies with a common vision for developing innovative EdTech

Powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data Unleash the power of your skills data and issue personalised evidence that supports employability Unleash the power of knowledge - A revolutionary approach to learning and recognition of achievement

Edalex announce a partnership with Learning Vault to speed the development of innovative EdTech and integrate with each other's platforms deeply.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the EdTech company powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data, is excited to announce an integration and development partnership with Learning Vault, a company designed to enable educational experiences consistently throughout a person's lifetime. By leveraging each other's technologies in open collaboration, the partnership has been able to speed the development of innovative EdTech and integrate with each other's platforms deeply.

The partnership brings together two Australian EdTech companies who’ve independently achieved recognition in Australia and, increasingly, on the world stage. A common vision, ethos and long experience developing the tech-DNA of education made the benefits of partnership clear. “One of our core values is to engage closely with organisations like Learning Vault, who share our vision and passion for ensuring an open and interoperable skills ecosystem,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “The results have strengthened our belief in, and commitment to, an open collaboration and co-design mindset”

“Learning Vault was created to revolutionise the way knowledge is gained and to create more meaningful representations of the value, potential, and recognition of that learning,” says Nicholas Robert Alderdice, Co-Founder and CEO of Learning Vault. “Our partnership with Edalex is a great example of what can be achieved when two powerful and complementary technology solutions come together.”

Learning Vault’s badge agent functionality has been integrated in Credentialate, the world’s first Credential Evidence Platform. With the increased meta-data options now available, educators can include rich context with their digital badges, giving them greater relevance and utility. A recent platform release by Edalex extends Credentialate’s badge agent options even further. Educators will be able to choose between multiple badging agents when issuing their digital badges. This enables the use of multiple badge agents across an institution, and smooths the transition to a new provider like Learning Vault. “This is why Credentialate has been built from the ground up with interoperability at its core,” said McFadyen. “Stakeholders should not be bound by siloed systems, but rather have the flexibility to add or complement their existing systems with new technologies as the skills ecosystem continues to evolve.”

“We’ve been able to leverage not only each other’s functionality, but also combine the innovation, drive and dedication of our teams. The benefits for learners have been much stronger as a result and we were able to get novel solutions into the market faster,” McFadyen said. This is important, he continued, because “the more we work together to identify and overcome these challenges - across countries, industries, sectors or organisations - the faster we can enable a skills ecosystem that supports all learners, all their lives. That puts the learner at the centre of the ecosystem, builds equity, can meet labour market demands of the future and support lifelong learning, another core value shared by each of our organisations.”

