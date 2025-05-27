SkillsAware and Learning Agents announce strategic partnership to revolutionise skills recognition in Canada

SkillsAware and Learning Agents partner to bring AI-powered skills recognition to Canada, empowering individuals and organizations to validate workforce skills.

The integration of SkillsAware’s AI-powered engine with our Canadian-focused services will offer unparalleled opportunities for individuals to gain recognition for their diverse skills” — Don Presant, President of Learning Agents

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillsAware, a human-centered, AI-powered skills recognition engine, and Learning Agents, a leading Canadian educational technology company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the skills landscape in Canada. The collaboration will leverage SkillsAware’s innovative AI technology and Learning Agents’ deep expertise in the Canadian education and employment sectors to empower individuals and organisations across the country.

This partnership marks a significant step in bringing cutting-edge skills recognition capabilities to the Canadian market. By combining SkillsAware’s AI-driven platform, co-founded by Edalex, SkillsIQ, and Dr. Mark Keough, with Learning Agents’ established presence and platforms like CanCred.ca, the collaboration will offer enhanced tools for identifying, validating, and developing skills. The initiative seeks to address the evolving needs of the Canadian workforce, support lifelong learning, and improve employment outcomes.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Learning Agents to introduce SkillsAware to Canada,” said Yasmin King, Director and Co-Founder of SkillsAware. “Learning Agents’ profound understanding of the Canadian context and their commitment to open recognition and learner empowerment perfectly complement our mission to revolutionise how skills are recognised and valued. Together, we aim to provide Canadians with the tools they need to showcase their full capabilities and navigate their career paths with confidence.”

Don Presant, President of Learning Agents, echoed this enthusiasm. “This partnership with SkillsAware aligns seamlessly with our long-standing goal of connecting skills with performance and careers through innovative technology,” said Presant. “The integration of SkillsAware’s AI-powered engine with our Canadian-focused services, including the CanCred platform, will offer unparalleled opportunities for individuals to gain recognition for their diverse skills and for organisations to better understand and develop their talent.”

The partnership will focus on delivering solutions that:

Enable individuals to identify and receive validated recognition for skills acquired through formal education, work experience, and informal learning.

Provide organisations with robust tools to map workforce skills, identify gaps, and implement targeted development programs.

Support educational institutions in embedding skills recognition within their curricula and providing learners with evidence-backed credentials.

This collaboration is poised to make a substantial impact on the Canadian skills ecosystem, fostering a more agile, equitable, and skilled workforce prepared for the future of work.

About Learning Agents

Founded in 2000 by Don Presant, Learning Agents is an award-winning Canadian educational technology company dedicated to helping individuals and organisations develop, recognise, and connect skills with performance and careers. Learning Agents provides innovative skills and EdTech solutions, including CanCred.ca, a leading digital badge and micro-credential service delivered in Canada by Canadians. With a focus on learner empowerment, authentic learning and development, and flexible recognition practices, Learning Agents serves a broad array of organizations in the public, NGO, non-profit, and private sectors across Canada and globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.