DANIEL DAMUZI ABOUT HIS WORK IN “BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS”
Daniel Damuzi, working on set in the film Bardo, next to the Worldwide Awarded DIRECTOR, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu
Daniel Damuzi and Academy Awarded Filmmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu at Los Angeles premiere of Bardo.
BARDO is the new film from Mexican Academy Winner Director Alejandro González Iñarritu a five-time Oscar’s Winner, currently nominated as Best Cinematography
Working in this movie is to me “a beautiful memory with different energy from what you would usually experience at work in the set”.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Damuzi has been an actor for over 17 years and this opportunity came as a dream come true after all the long and successful years of fruitful work in TV, films, and theater. He has always searched and strived for artistic devotion in all his projects over the years, which has earned him recognition on several occasions. For instance, he received the Award for Breakthrough Actor in theater for 2009-2010 from the group of theatrical journalists (APT) in Mexico. He has been part of the cast of internationally acclaimed projects like "PRESO No. 1", which won an International Emmy Award for Non-English Language US Primetime Program, and the highly regarded international Netflix hit TV series "Narcos Mexico". He also participated in the first season of "Dark Desire" as Carmona.
— Daniel Damuzi
Simultaneously he also works as a screenwriter at the company "Punta Fina", developing scripts for series, soap operas, and movies.
In the newly nominated film "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" by Alejandro González Iñárritu, his character, Antonio the Chauffeur of the Lead Character, Silverio.
Originally from Mexico City, Daniel worked on this film and shared his whole experience. He recalled, "This film left me with great learning at a personal and professional level, taught me that self-demand is necessary to achieve excellence, and that excellence can be achieved, audition by audition, take by take, film by film, moment bymoment. The level of self-demand and excellence that I experienced in that set, that I saw in my colleagues and in the whole team of the film, was remarkable. All the parts worked at their maximum capacity."
The actor mentions that being part of this project and being directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu was a dream come true. "Alejandro is one of the greatest contemporary directors in the world, and as well as having been a stage partner of the great actor Daniel Giménez Cacho compounds it as a magical experience”. This was also a long-awaited dream for the actor. Daniel Damuzi's participation in the film became somewhat emblematic in his own personal experience because it was the last scene that was filmed for the whole film, giving him an emotional charge, "a beautiful memory with different energy from what you would usually experience at work on the set."
His social media IG@DanielDamuzi
Twitter @DanielDamuzi
TheWoodPr
TheWoodPr
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Daniel Damuzi work on screen including “Bardo” film