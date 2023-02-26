THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OFFERS GUIDANCE TO SCHOOLS ON CORONAVIRUS PREPARATION

News Release

February 27, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by the Coronavirus (COVID – 19). The CDC is following this rapidly-evolving heath situation and on January 31, 2020, the United States declared a public health emergency.

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is providing guidance and information as schools and districts prepare to address a possible outbreak in Nebraska.

Schools and school districts will want to collaborate with state and local health departments to update emergency operations plans in the event of a pandemic.

Many districts currently have pandemic influenza plans, which would address the Coronavirus. School and district officials should review these plans as well as any Continuity of Operations Plans that address mass illness. Officials are encouraged to contact the NDE with any questions about their specific plans.

Schools need to be prepared to put into place strategies to: 1) prevent transmission of illness; 2) address increases in absenteeism among both students and staff; and 3) plan for potential school closures.

The CDC is currently developing additional guidance for schools. The NDE will share this information as soon as it is available.

Information on the Coronavirus can be found on the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.