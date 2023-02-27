Indigenous, Queer Medium Brings Spirituality to new Generation

Cael O’ Donnell Cael O’ Donnell stylized Cael O’ Donnell has over a million followers on TikTok

Next Generation embraces spirituality from a medium on TikTok, rather than in a tent with a Crystal ball.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Removed from his birth family and his Indigenous heritage at the age of 2, now “Two Spirits” Cael O’ Donnell helps his followers to look inside, around and beyond, to find themselves.

Cael is Australia’s No 1 Spiritual Medium, with a million followers on TikTok, and growing. On the popular video sharing platform, Cael shares compelling messages with the purpose of deepening our connection with the great beyond.

Removing the stereotype of crystal balls, beaded ladies with clunky jewellery, and dingy tents, Cael is about as far as one could get – a young queer man, proud of his indigenous culture and promoting himself on TikTok, rather than at the back of newspapers.

Cael feels strongly about the importance of the link between humans and the world around us.

“Indigenous spirituality in Australia places a strong emphasis on the interconnectedness of all things, including the spirit world and the natural environment. This understanding can bring a deeper sense of connection to the spirit realm and a heightened ability to interpret messages from beyond,” Cael said.

“Additionally, the indigenous spiritual practices of Australia, such as storytelling, Dreamtime, and ancestral worship, can inform my approach, giving me a distinct and culturally rich perspective on connecting with the spirit world.”

Further, Cael identifies as within the queer realm of humanity, and indigenous people describe this condition as “two spirit.” In other words, a holder of both feminine and masculine characteristics.

“A two spirit is considered ‘lucky’ within our culture because we can see both sides of humanity – the masculine and the feminine.”

Cael has an unexpected and intuitive ability to talk right through the screen and straight into the soul of the person watching the video.

“In my most recent videos, I am in a cemetery communicating with various spirits who have passed, using a special device called a “spirit box”, and my followers find it fascinating. One spirit shared how he died, and another had a giggle with me as we talked about what it is to be Queer!”

Cael’s waiting list for readings in 2023 is two years’ long, and he has also written a book called “Three Minutes with Spirit” sharing how we can overcome life’s challenges by deepening our connection with our inner self and the Universe around us.

“I can understand how many people consider what I do is frightening. But I have some rather interesting humans and trust me, I know the real things to fear are here on Earth, not in the spirit world. We can all manifest growth, peace, happiness, and I am sharing with everyone how they can do just that.”



HOW SPIRIT CONTACTS YOU IN EVERY DAY LIFE



These are the ways in which Spirit will try to contact you when you are awake, through signs and symbols that are hiding in plain sight. Most people are oblivious to them and carry on their daily lives.

But Spirit is more likely to communicate with you through signs and symbols – it won’t just pop out from behind the curtain of invisibility and start speaking to you.

Spirit numbers, or synchronised numbers, are a phenomenon of repeated numbers appearing to you in the world. For example, you look at your microwave clock one evening and the display says 10:10. Then the next day you catch the train at 10:10 into the city. The repetition of numbers can seem so significant. Here are the important ones to know:

A pattern of 1s

This is a sign of divine intervention – you are being supported here on Earth and in the Spirit world. You have the help of divine guides pulling strings for you from behind the scenes.

A pattern of 2s

This is a number of the divine feminine. Mothering and nurturing energies are present and willing to step in and assist you. You might be feeling uncertainty; however, this number is a check-in from Spirit to say that if a mother or grandmother is in Spirit, they have heard your request and are close by.

A pattern of 3s

This number represents past, present, future. It is good luck, and means that Spirit is endowing you withrable energy. Spirit is letting you know you have approval and favour and are being supported.

A pattern of 4s

This is a masculine sign from Spirit. It invokes the four elements of earth, air, fire and water and the cardinal points of north, east, south and west. This is Spirit reminding you that you are going to be provided for, and what might not yet seem apparent, is about to be revealed.

A pattern of 5s

This is a sacred symbol from Spirit reminding you of your health, vitality and light. Even if you don’t feel these things, the number 5 is a reminder that you can access and invoke them through manifestation.

A pattern of 6s

This repeated number is not associated with evil! It is associated with your ego, and is calling on you to reflect on how you are handling things and if you are truly aligned with your values and morals at this time.

A Pattern of 7s

This symbol represents determination. This is a reminder that you sit in the seat of power in your life. You are the creator and arbiter of your next steps and Source is reminding you to rely o your own inner compass to make any decisions that lie ahead of you.

A Pattern of 8s

This symbol is a reminder to rest and renew. Its common for people to feel like they always need to be a mother or a boss but it’s important to carve out time to rest.

A pattern of 9s

This is a symbol for commitment and completion, and a reminder from Source to finish what you started. Step away from distractions and you will thank yourself when you have finished it.

A pattern of 10s

This is a symbol of fortune and abundance.

