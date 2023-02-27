PAUL FOX AND FIREVERSE TEAM UP FOR WORLD WE LIVING IN

UK Recording Artist & Producer, Paul Fox alongside Jamaican Dancehall Artist, FireVerse The new single from Paul Fox & FireVerse, World We Living In UK Artist & International Producer, Paul Fox Paul Fox - Producer, Songwriter & Artist Artist and Producer, Paul Fox

A UK to JA collaboration in a conscious dancehall style

...we sing about the current state of the world and the injustices that are all around. We created a video by filming our parts in Jamaica and the UK. I am hoping to do more work with FireVerse...” — Paul Fox

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK singer-songwriter and producer Paul Fox announces his forthcoming album and shows his versatility with new single, World We Living In. He’s teamed up with rising Jamaican singer FireVerse for a propulsive, socially-aware, conscious dancehall track, addressing social injustices across the globe.

Paul and FireVerse’s powerful and sincere voices compare their respective realities of modern living, where financial struggle turns friend against friend. It’s a daring departure for Paul Fox, that will drop into a contemporary dancehall or Afro Pop playlist, while its authenticity and message still appeal to his core audience.

"I wanted to make a track that felt more modern than my usual type of song but retaining a conscious message” says Fox of the song’s genesis. “I also wanted a combination with another singer so I contacted FireVerse, who has a great voice that would suit the track perfectly. Together we sing about the current state of the world and the injustices that are all around. We created a video by filming our parts in Jamaica and the UK. I am hoping to do more work with FireVerse, perhaps even an album together."

"I'm so grateful for this collaboration with Paul Fox” says FireVerse. “It's a very interesting topic we chose and it's only the truth we sing about, things that are happening every day, living in this world."

Although traditionally associated with UK Roots Reggae, Paul Fox has previously collaborated with the likes of British dancehall pioneer Apache Indian. World We Living In, out February 24th, further demonstrates his creative spirit, and signposts his forthcoming new album, due later this year.

