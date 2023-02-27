PAUL FOX AND FIREVERSE TEAM UP FOR WORLD WE LIVING IN

UK Recording Artist & Producer, Paul Fox alongside Jamaican Dancehall Artist, FireVerse

UK Recording Artist & Producer, Paul Fox alongside Jamaican Dancehall Artist, FireVerse

World We Living In, FireVerse, Paul Fox Production

The new single from Paul Fox & FireVerse, World We Living In

UK Artist & International Producer, Paul Fox

UK Artist & International Producer, Paul Fox

Paul Fox - Producer, Songwriter & Artist

Paul Fox - Producer, Songwriter & Artist

Paul Fox World We Living In

Artist and Producer, Paul Fox

A UK to JA collaboration in a conscious dancehall style

...we sing about the current state of the world and the injustices that are all around. We created a video by filming our parts in Jamaica and the UK. I am hoping to do more work with FireVerse...”
— Paul Fox

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK singer-songwriter and producer Paul Fox announces his forthcoming album and shows his versatility with new single, World We Living In. He’s teamed up with rising Jamaican singer FireVerse for a propulsive, socially-aware, conscious dancehall track, addressing social injustices across the globe.

Paul and FireVerse’s powerful and sincere voices compare their respective realities of modern living, where financial struggle turns friend against friend. It’s a daring departure for Paul Fox, that will drop into a contemporary dancehall or Afro Pop playlist, while its authenticity and message still appeal to his core audience.

"I wanted to make a track that felt more modern than my usual type of song but retaining a conscious message” says Fox of the song’s genesis. “I also wanted a combination with another singer so I contacted FireVerse, who has a great voice that would suit the track perfectly. Together we sing about the current state of the world and the injustices that are all around. We created a video by filming our parts in Jamaica and the UK. I am hoping to do more work with FireVerse, perhaps even an album together."

"I'm so grateful for this collaboration with Paul Fox” says FireVerse. “It's a very interesting topic we chose and it's only the truth we sing about, things that are happening every day, living in this world."

Although traditionally associated with UK Roots Reggae, Paul Fox has previously collaborated with the likes of British dancehall pioneer Apache Indian. World We Living In, out February 24th, further demonstrates his creative spirit, and signposts his forthcoming new album, due later this year.

LINK WITH PAUL FOX
https://paulfoxmusic.com
https://facebook.com/paulfoxmusic
https://instagram.com/paulfoxmusic
https://ffm.bio/paulfox

LINK WITH FIREVERSE
https://facebook.com/fireversemusic
https://twitter.com/fireverse_jm
https://instagram.com/fireversemusic
https://www.tiktok.com/@fireverse


NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR
Artist(s): Paul Fox featuring FireVerse
Track Name: World We Living In
Producer/Director: Paul Fox
Music Label: Sound Business
Country: UK
Composer(s): Paul Fox/ FireVerse
Publishers: Jack Russell Music Ltd.
ISRC: QZFZ42331113
UPC: 197547894442
Distributor: DistroKid
Explicit/Clean: Clean
Musicians: Paul Fox, Antonio Rodriguez
Studios: Sound Business Studio/ FireVerse Studio
Engineer: Paul Fox
Release date: 24 February 2023
Smartlink: https://ffm.to/worldwelivingin

For more info, please contact Sarah

Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+ +44 7943 091858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Reggaeville premiere: Paul Fox - World We Living In ft FireVerse

You just read:

PAUL FOX AND FIREVERSE TEAM UP FOR WORLD WE LIVING IN

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+ +44 7943 091858
Company/Organization
Dvibes Ltd
85 Great Portland Street
London, W1W 7LT
United Kingdom
+44 7943 091858
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DVIBES offer a comprehensive suite of marketing and promotional services to both Major and Independent labels. - Development of promotional assets - Media planning - Press relations - Digital promotion - Email marketing - Radio plugging - Promotional showcases FOR LABELS As a record label you are looking to increase streams and raise the profile of your artist or project. You need reliable promotional partners. It is often difficult to reach the target audience quickly and cost effectively. DVIBES services connect you with your target audience quickly and provide SMART reporting. When your job is done well you increase revenue as well as artist awareness and reach. FOR INDEPENDENT ARTISTS As a rising independent artist you are looking to raise your profile, grow your streams and build a solid fanbase. You need reliable promotional partners. Without the right promotional materials, industry experience and inside knowledge it is often difficult to reach your audience. DVIBES will audit your current skills and promotional assets before building a plan of action to present you to the relevant tastemakers. When you present yourself to the right people in the right way, your reputation and your revenue grow. Together we will build your profile and your music business.

https://dvibes.uk

More From This Author
PAUL FOX AND FIREVERSE TEAM UP FOR WORLD WE LIVING IN
L.A.B Announce New Single and 2023 Tour
L.A.B Take Home Four 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards including the Three Big Ones for the second year running
View All Stories From This Author