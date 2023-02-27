Medicinal Genomics Debuts Immersive Workshop Format at CannMed 23

Industry’s premier science conference offers a deep dive into cannabis medicine, cultivation, lab compliance and capital markets with new day-long workshops

Being committed to the success of this industry means we also had to rise to the occasion by providing our attendees with more expertise than ever.” ” — Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics' CEO

BEVERLY, MA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing genomics to improve agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency of medicinal plants, today announced its schedules for its new immersive workshop format at CannMed 2023, May 15 – 17 at the JW Marriott Resort, Marco Island, FL. The conference added an additional day, Monday, May 15th, to its typical schedule to accommodate the new immersive workshop format.

Commenting on the change, Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO said, "Once again, this industry finds itself at a critical juncture. The potential for this industry has never been greater, but as we grow and expand, we're also encountering new bigger problems—viruses that threaten to wipe out entire operations have now spread across the country, regulations are more diverse and chaotic than ever, falling prices and taxation test the most skillful entrepreneurs. And yet, in the face of all this, every day brings new hope and evidence of the vast medicinal potential of these plants to alleviate suffering and even save lives. Being committed to the success of this industry means we also had to rise to the occasion by providing our attendees with more expertise than ever in every one of these areas."

Each workshop has been carefully curated to serve the needs of its audience. For instance, the Cultivation workshop delves into the plant genetics and the latest techniques for pathogen detection, management, mitigation, and prevention. The Capital Markets workshop is led by David Taylor, Sr. Managing Director of Golden Eagle Partners, and will explore such topics as science-based IP, short and long terms investment options, and structuring investment to drive innovation. Lab Compliance testing will unpack lab best practices, scientific methods, and navigating the challenges of the various regulatory environments. And the Medical Practicum offers CME credits and covers dosing, efficacy, and side effects involved in treating a range of conditions from Alzheimer's to Autism.

All the Workshops will be held on Monday, May 15th to allow attendees two full days at the conference proper. As always, CannMed gathers some of the foremost medicinal plant thought leaders, scientists, physicians, and advocates from around the world who will come together to present the latest advances in medicinal plant therapeutics on the conference's final two days.

"CannMed has always been the forum for introducing the latest advances in medicinal plant science," McKernan said. "But now, we also need practical advice growers, scientists, lab owners, and clinicians can put into practice today. And there is no time like the present to provide it."

The entire 2023 program consists of more than 35 presenters, each selected through a rigorous abstract selection process, whose submissions were vetted by an independent advisory board. Presenters' expertise is divided into four broad categories: Science, Medicine, Safety, and Cultivation. A complete list of CannMed's confirmed speakers and Advisory Board members can be found here. More information, a conference and Workshop schedule, and videos of previous CannMed conferences can all be found at https://cannmedevents.com/.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in leveraging genomics to build a stronger scientific foundation for cultivating medicinal plants and their extracts. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries, and testing laboratories characterize, understand, and ensure the safety, quality, and consistency of their products so patients and consumers can have confidence in what they're buying. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the industry. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.



