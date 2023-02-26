Submit Release
RE: 3108 VT 78 Highgate closed

VT RT 78 in the area of 3108 has been cleared and the roadway is now open in both directions.

 

23a2001041

VSP ST Albans

 

From: Trombino, Sam
Sent: Sunday, February 26, 2023 5:49 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: Brkovic, Bojan <Bojan.Brkovic@vermont.gov>
Subject: 3108 VT 78 Highgate closed

 

VT RT 78 in the vicinity of 3108 is closed in both directions due to a multi vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. No other information is available at this

 

time. Updates will be provided when they become available.

 

 

23a2001041

VSP ST Albans

