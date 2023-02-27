Emerging Afro Pop Artist Kristina Murrell Music Lands on the Netflix show ‘Perfect Match’

Kristina Murrel has released two new singles and signed with I.T.Y Music LLC

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by an Emmy Award-winning TV Composer, and music producer Sonny King, I.T.Y Music LLC is a recently established record label that serves as a production powerhouse for artists, created to revive the lost art of Artist Development.

Recently, Kristina Murrell, an R&B artist, and Afro-Pop star, has unveiled two fresh singles named "So Good" and "Never Come Down." Additionally, she has signed with I.T.Y Music LLC. "Never Come Down", is the single written and produced by King and is being showcased on the widely popular Netflix Original series "Perfect Match," which has become a global sensation, garnering over 24 million hours of viewership and is presently ranked as the #2 TV show on the Global charts, trailing only behind the Netflix series "You."

Kristina Murrell hails from Barbados and was discovered by American record producer Sonny King, who was impressed with her exceptional personality and musical abilities. After signing with Sonny's production company, Music By King Inc., she spent some time in the studio working on new and exciting music. Her sound is a blend of various genres and sonic aesthetics, prominently Afro-pop and R&B. Murrell's upbringing in Bridgetown, Barbados has greatly influenced her, drawing inspiration from the hometown superstar Rihanna.

The album "Passion & Pain", written and produced by Sonny and performed by Kristina, triumphed in the R&B category of the USA Songwriting Competition. It received two Global Music Awards and two Intercontinental Music Awards and reached the #1 spot on the iTunes charts in Barbados.

Sonny King claims that “Every talented artist is worth the major artist experience and deserves their own support network to help them navigate the music industry.” His objective is to equip artists with the essential tools not only to navigate the music industry but also to offer opportunities in the TV and film industry through sync placements. The brand is a production powerhouse created by artists for artists, aimed at reviving the lost art of artist development. The official website of Music by King Inc provides regular updates on the launches of upcoming numbers and albums of different artists. Learn more at: https://www.yourpersonalmusicproducer.com



LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/kristinamurrell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krisscrispy/?hl=en

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kristinamurrell

