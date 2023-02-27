Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Invited to Virtual Hang Out with Long Beach, CA Changemaker Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie is excited to invite business owners, entrepreneurs, dreamers, interrupters and fellow changemakers to hang out with her.
I believe knowledge is power. I love sharing information so we can all win together!”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned business consultant and media personality Sharifah Hardie is excited to invite business owners, entrepreneurs, dreamers, interrupters and fellow changemakers to hang out with her on Facebook at https://www.Facebook.com/ILikeSharifah. The unique subscriber only opportunity will allow Ms. Hardie the ability to focus more attention on a smaller audience and provide more personalized assistance.
With over 25 years of business experience, over 15 years as a podcaster, decades in entertainment and as President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Hardie has a wealth of knowledge she is determined to share with like-minded individuals.
"I believe that knowledge is power. It’s not always what you know, but what you don’t know that makes the difference between success and failure in your business,” says Sharifah Hardie. “Too often business owners and entrepreneurs face the unknown alone and the people in the know don’t want to share their secrets to success. Now, they can come hang out with me and we can change the world together in a fun, social, no-pressure environment!"
The subscription option, available for only $1.99 per month, provides subscribers with access to exclusive benefits. Subscribers will also receive a special badge displayed next to their comments on her posts and live videos. Moreover, subscribers will receive premier discounts on merchandise and other products that are only available to Sharifah Hardie subscribers.
Sharifah Hardie believes that the subscription option will offer a more personal and engaging experience with her. She says, "I am thrilled to offer this exclusive subscription option to my followers. This way, subscribers will have access to a community of like-minded individuals and be recognized as valued members of my community."
This new follower benefit is the newest addition to Ms. Hardie’s commitment to assisting business owners and entrepreneurs as she sets off on the campaign trail for California State Senate District 33 in the 2024 Primary Election.
To subscribe to Sharifah Hardie's exclusive subscription option, visit her Facebook page at https://www.Facebook.com/ILikeSharifah.
About Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie is a renowned entrepreneur, business consultant, and funding expert who has announced her intent to run for California State Senate District 33 in the 2024 Primary Election.
With over 25 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and digital media, Sharifah has built a reputation as a leading expert in the industry. Sharifah is passionate about helping others succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavours and has developed a range of coaching, training, and mentorship programs to support business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Her expertise and guidance have helped countless individuals achieve their goals and realize their dreams.
