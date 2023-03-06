Doctor Guy Rebrands to Citrin Wellness, Adds New Providers and Expands Regenerative Services

Doctor Guy has rebranded to Citrin Wellness and expanded providers in regenerative medicine to better reflect its new direction

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, US, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Guy, a leading private practice for Functional and Regenerative medicine, has rebranded to Citrin Wellness to reflect its growth and expansion. Delivering on its mandate to provide innovative healthcare solutions, the practice has also announced the addition of Dr. Kim Kelly ND, to its current team of specialists. Dr. Kelly is a naturopathic doctor and registered dietitian with a diverse background in integrative and functional medicine. She also sees patients for environmental toxin programs, which include mold, mycotoxins, and other exposures to environmental triggers.

"I am excited to unveil our new brand, which reflects the evolution of our practice and our mission to provide balanced healthcare solutions to help you thrive with as little medication as possible. Our objective remains to provide exceptional and personalized care that not just masks the symptoms but improves overall health and longevity" said Dr. Guy Citrin, Owner of Citrin Wellness.

Citrin Wellness is now offering a complimentary 15-minute discovery call on environmental toxin exposure for a limited period to celebrate the new look. This consultation can be done at the practice or over the phone. If you have been exposed to environmental toxins like mold and mycotoxins from water-damaged buildings, air pollutants, pesticides, heavy metals, and chemicals, or experienced persistent infections, do not hesitate to take this opportunity to learn how the providers at Citrin Wellness can help you live a better life.

With the rebranding and additions, Citrin Wellness aims to strengthen its position in the medical industry and expand its client base by providing more integrative modalities along with functional, naturopathic, and conventional medicine for the best possible results.

In addition to its standard service offerings, the practice now offers treatment protocols for Environmental toxins, Ketamine Therapy, Functional medicine, IV therapy, and Microneedling.

To experience the rebranded site, visit the Citrin Wellness website: www.citrinwellness.com

About Citrin Wellness

Citrin Wellness remains a center for Anti-Aging, Regenerative Medicine, and Total Wellness. We combine innovative, integrative modalities with functional, naturopathic, and conventional medicine to help you improve your general health and quality of life.

Our Naturopathic doctors have diverse experience, education, and training in treating chronic disease, hormone imbalance, joint pain, gut health, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine.

At Citrin Wellness, many patients come to us feeling overprescribed and underappreciated. Dr. Guy attempts to help their body heal naturally, taking them off medication when it is safe. Making you feel better in the future matters most to us, as we believe health truly is wealth.