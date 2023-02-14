Beyond Stem Cells Denver offering revolutionary Shock Wave therapy for Erectile Dysfunction and Pain Relief Program

Beyond Stem Cells Denver has added state-of-the-art proven ESWT to its highly efficacious ED and Musculoskeletal treatment protocols.

Research shows the system provides significant improvement for erectile dysfunction, joint pain, low back pain, and the like. This non-invasive technology is painless, and the results are remarkable.” — Kent Beams, M.D.

DENVER, COLORADO, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extracorporeal ShockWave Therapy – ESWT, utilizes the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region.

Shockwave treatment has been used successfully in several orthopedic areas, which include joint inflammation and plantar fasciitis; researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity ESWT is helping people with everyday issues like erectile dysfunction, arthritis, tennis elbow, low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, and various tendinopathies.

Shockwave Therapy is a straightforward and effective solution for anyone experiencing these issues. By increasing vascularity to the damaged area and blood flow, healing processes prove to be quicker and longer-lasting, thereby improving the quality of life for everyone. Studies are regularly, and the success rates are significant. Erectile dysfunction and Orthopedic pain are growing concerns among adults; many causes include lifestyle, environment, genetics, age, and illness. ESWT provides a non-drug-oriented solution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 50 million American adults have chronic pain, defined as pain most days or every day for at least the past six months.

Beyond Stem Cell's Medical Doctor, Dr. Beams, said, " For healthy joints, muscles, and tendons, blood flow to the damaged area is crucial." People with poor blood flow have difficulty getting their bodies to heal themselves. This treatment is a fast-non-surgical option." The responses from patients across the U.S. have been nothing short of amazing." Dr. Beams, continued, "Research shows that shockwave treatment provides amazing results for patients with erectile dysfunction and muscular-skeletal issues. The technology is sound, the treatments are short, and the results have been remarkable. I am thrilled with this non-drug solution."

At Beyond Stem Cells, we are dedicated to the pursuit of anti-aging. Our services include Erectile Dysfunction treatment, Joint Pain Relief, Hair restoration, and Facial rejuvenation.

All methods used for treatments are rooted in science, with proven results. Our patients love us because we offer an alternative solution to a better quality of life. We deliver Multi-Step regenerative Care. First and foremost, we take the time to hear what you are experiencing and create a solution that is often a combination of "best in class" options. Second is our unique approach with cutting-edge equipment designed to increase oxygen and blood flow at a cellular level, thereby improving results and creating a long-term restoration of the damaged area.

Beyond Stem Cells has been helping many patients by offering proven solutions to anti-aging issues, such as Stem Cell Growth Factors that effectively treat musculoskeletal injuries and the Shockwave system. We take the time to design the right program we know will work for you because we want you to enjoy life to the fullest.