ZHI Florida Inc. Now Offering Its Demonstrated Proprietary Technology for Transdermal Patch Delivery of CBD

ZHI now offering all global manufacturers interested in becoming a Licensee, its proprietary technology for quantitative and proven Transdermal delivery of CBD.

We are thrilled with our new lead product, The ZT Patch™, designed to deliver 21.2mg of CBD from hemp. We have validated all data with Kaycha Labs, an independent testing lab.”
— Robert Galler, President

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transdermal technology offers an easy-to-use method of delivering a consistent, steady dose of an active ingredient. The transdermal delivery methodology provides unparalleled safety and control, allowing product use to be discontinued anytime, making accidental overdosing almost impossible.

Robert C. Galler, President & Chairman of ZHI, stated, “We are thrilled with our new lead product, The ZT Patch™, designed to deliver 21.2mg of CBD from hemp. We have validated performance with Kaycha Labs, an independent testing lab. The results of a bioavailability study determined that volunteers who wore the ZT Patch™ for 24 hours showed almost complete delivery of the targeted dosage directly into the body. All ZT Patches™ maintained effective adhesion throughout the test duration.” Galler continued, “We are very excited about our proprietary technology, and I believe it will make the industry much safer by providing better predictive results for all users. This is a breakthrough for people who want to get the benefits of CBD without uneven effects due to fluctuating dosing. ZHI’s products are designed to deliver precise amounts of CBD continuously over 24 hours and our ZT Patch™ has a state-of-the-art adhesive which can even be worn in the shower, while swimming, and during all physical activities; dosing is continuous while the ZT Patch™ is worn and can be stopped at any time simply by removing it. We look forward to launching the ZHI brand of control-release CBD products and working with our Licensees to continue the effectiveness of user outcomes.”

Numerous other companies have tried to develop effective transdermal patches for the delivery of CBD; ZHI believes this is the first transdermal patch to show effective delivery and wearability. ZHI’s proprietary manufacturing process meets exacting quality and consistency standards, and ZT Patches™ are individually wrapped and stable. ZHI is applying for patent protection and has extensive know how for manufacturing at small and large scale. The Company is offering its technology for licensing or custom manufacturing.

ZHI, based in South Florida, provides Licensing opportunities to the legal bioactive industry. The Company provides regulatory and operational expertise, tracking and anti-counterfeiting options, manufacturing, packaging, and product development.

