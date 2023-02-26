Business Consultant & Media Personality Sharifah Hardie Announces Intent to Run for California State Senate District 33
My life's work has been about helping people get to where they want to be. I firmly believe that when businesses and communities work together, amazing things can happen.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie has announced her intent to run for California State Senate District 33 in the 2024 Primary Election. After her initial announcement in 2021, Hardie is proud to reintroduce her candidacy and is looking forward to making a positive impact on the community.
— Sharifah Hardie
With her experience and knowledge, Ms. Hardie plans to use her candidacy to invest in and improve her community, create jobs, eradicate homelessness, and achieve diversity, equity, and inclusion in District 33 and across the United States. Her recent announcement includes objectives, which aim to create more opportunities for the youth, such as career training, better education, access to mentors, and the belief that a new day is coming.
As the President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Hardie has made significant progress in helping businesses and communities thrive. With over 25 years of business experience, she is positioning herself to be one of the top executives in entertainment, business, and politics, and is a person on the rise.
"My life's work has been about helping people get to where they want to be," says Sharifah Hardie. "I firmly believe that when businesses and communities work together, amazing things can happen. I am passionate about empowering and supporting both to achieve their goals."
Ms. Hardie welcomes all support and invites anyone interested in learning more about her or making a contribution to visit her campaign website SharifahHardieForSenate.com. Through her leadership, expertise, and dedication, Sharifah Hardie is committed to making a positive impact in Southern California. Your contribution will help fund her campaign efforts, including advertising, outreach, and events. Overall, donating to Ms. Hardie's campaign is a way to invest in a better future for District 33 and support a candidate who is committed to making a positive difference.
About Sharifah Hardie:
Sharifah Hardie is a well-respected thought leader, business consultant, and diversity, equity, and inclusion expert who has dedicated over 25 years of her life to making a positive impact in the world. Through her round-table platforms and teleconferences, Sharifah Hardie has provided a voice for entrepreneurs, small business owners, authors, influencers, and experts to connect, learn, and grow. Her expertise in business development and diversity, equity, and inclusion has helped launch several successful companies, including Perks.com and Jordans Rooter And Plumbing.
Ms. Hardie's passion for entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for others is matched by her commitment to teaching financial literacy. She is a leading expert in diversity, equity, and inclusion, specializing in assisting marginalized individuals and communities. With a dedicated team by her side, Sharifah Hardie is determined to bring much-needed change to California.
Mohamed Lachhab
Ask Sharifah
+1 562-822-0965
info@asksharifah.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube