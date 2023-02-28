Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,047 in the last 365 days.

New Release "Beautiful Mistake"

Beautiful Mistake cover art, Ridge Banks

Beautiful Mistake

Nashville Singer Songwriter Ridge Banks

Nashville Entertainer Ridge Banks

Fingerpicking guitarist Nashville Ridge Banks

Ridge Banks Rugged Acoustic Logo

Award-winning Nashville singer songwriter Ridge Banks releases his rugged acoustic single "Beautiful Mistake"

“A wonderful writing experience, Ridge is a breath of fresh air to country music”.”
— Roy August, Co-writer
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release from Ridge Banks, "Beautiful Mistake", showcases his knack for taking us on a journey through his cross genre songs with memorable melodies, superb vocals and 3-part harmonies.

Multiple award winning Nashville singer songwriter Ridge Banks is known for his story-telling ability to share life’s emotions and past experiences. In “Beautiful Mistake,” Ridge explores the trap of beauty being a defining factor in relationships and the wisdom of learning through one’s experiences. Ridge describes emotions in clever unpredictable ways. This song highlights his unique falsetto paired with his familiar rugged acoustic flair. Ridge incorporates the picking styles of Jim Croce and John Denver with the percussive, rhythmic pulse of artists such as Ed Sheeran and Tommy Emmanuel.

Per co-writer Roy August, Nashville #1 hit song writer, “A wonderful writing experience, Ridge is a breath of fresh air to country music”. This crossover tune was recorded with Kevin Grenier at Hidden Creek Studios, Nashville, and Ridge attributes the instant success of "Beautiful Mistake" to Micah Nortrup (Drums, backup vocals), and David Young (Bass, Electric Guitar, backup vocals).

“Beautiful, Mistake” is aptly named; lovely lyrics and sweet-sounding music, expressing beauty even in mistakes.

Indie label: GreenScotch Productions. "Beautiful Mistakes" is available on all musical platforms.

Ridge Banks
GreenScotch Productions
+1 443-255-1027
RDABBS2006@AOL.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

New Release "Beautiful Mistake"

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more