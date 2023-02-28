New Release "Beautiful Mistake"
Award-winning Nashville singer songwriter Ridge Banks releases his rugged acoustic single "Beautiful Mistake"
“A wonderful writing experience, Ridge is a breath of fresh air to country music”.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release from Ridge Banks, "Beautiful Mistake", showcases his knack for taking us on a journey through his cross genre songs with memorable melodies, superb vocals and 3-part harmonies.
— Roy August, Co-writer
Multiple award winning Nashville singer songwriter Ridge Banks is known for his story-telling ability to share life’s emotions and past experiences. In “Beautiful Mistake,” Ridge explores the trap of beauty being a defining factor in relationships and the wisdom of learning through one’s experiences. Ridge describes emotions in clever unpredictable ways. This song highlights his unique falsetto paired with his familiar rugged acoustic flair. Ridge incorporates the picking styles of Jim Croce and John Denver with the percussive, rhythmic pulse of artists such as Ed Sheeran and Tommy Emmanuel.
Per co-writer Roy August, Nashville #1 hit song writer, “A wonderful writing experience, Ridge is a breath of fresh air to country music”. This crossover tune was recorded with Kevin Grenier at Hidden Creek Studios, Nashville, and Ridge attributes the instant success of "Beautiful Mistake" to Micah Nortrup (Drums, backup vocals), and David Young (Bass, Electric Guitar, backup vocals).
“Beautiful, Mistake” is aptly named; lovely lyrics and sweet-sounding music, expressing beauty even in mistakes.
Indie label: GreenScotch Productions. "Beautiful Mistakes" is available on all musical platforms.
