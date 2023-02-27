Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Marketing Department Receives a Silver ADDY Award from AAF-Amarillo
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo's Marketing Deptartment received a Silver ADDY Award at the AAF-Amarillo Awards Gala for “Welcome to Slugtoberfest.”
This award means a great deal to me and to Street Volkswagen because we know the high honor it is to win an ADDY.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo took home an American Adverting Award (ADDY) at the American Advertising Awards Gala hosted by the American Advertising Federation of Amarillo on Friday, February 24, 2023. The company’s Silver ADDY Award was for 'Card, Invitation or Announcement Design,' for the work created for the 9th Annual Volkswagen Car Show, “Welcome to Slugtoberfest.”
— David Meraz, Marketing Director
Each year, AAF-Amarillo and clubs throughout the country host the first tier of the American Advertising Awards which is open to all creatives. Winners of the competition receive either a Gold ADDY or a Silver ADDY for creative excellence in different categories. Gold ADDYS are forwarded to a District Competition, and winners from District are advanced to a National Competition. Silver ADDYS may also advance to the next tier of the competition to be judged for a fee paid by the entrant.
“I am delighted we were recognized at the awards gala for the work we did on the “Welcome to Slugtoberfest” campaign,” said Marketing Director, David Meraz. “This award means a great deal to me and to Street Volkswagen because we know the high honor it is to win an ADDY.”
Credits go to David Meraz, Marketing Director, Breanna Like, Graphic Artist and John Luciano, Project Manager/Owner at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo.
“AAF-Amarillo is such a great organization that does so much for our community,” said Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner and General Manager, John Luciano. “We love being part of AAF-Amarillo and we are thankful for being recognized with a Silver ADDY award.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s past awards with AAF-Amarillo include three ADDY awards in 2022, the Community Service Award, Outstanding Member Award and MOSAIC Award for David Meraz, the OJ Russell Award and Outstanding Member Award for John Luciano.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here