Celebrating George Harrison
25 Feb 2023
Today marks the 80th anniversary of George Harrison's birth in Liverpool, 25th February 1943. As a Beatle and a Grammy-award-winning solo artist, his legacy lives on as one of the most beloved singer-songwriters and lead guitar players of our times. Among numerous other career milestones, George organized the world's first multi-artist benefit concert, The Concert for Bangladesh, brought hilarious movies such as The Life of Brian and Withnail and I to our cinema screens, and formed the ultimate supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.
This weekend, in celebration of George's life
Celebration Offer
subscribers will receive a FREE bookstore edition of George Harrison's I Me Mine
We'd also like to commemorate this special day with an exclusive £80 gift code to be redeemed on these George Harrison prints. Just enter HARRISON80 at checkout when ordering:
