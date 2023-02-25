Submit Release
Celebrating George Harrison

25 Feb 2023

Today marks the 80th anniversary of George Harrison's birth in Liverpool, 25th February 1943. As a Beatle and a Grammy-award-winning solo artist, his legacy lives on as one of the most beloved singer-songwriters and lead guitar players of our times. Among numerous other career milestones, George organized the world's first multi-artist benefit concert, The Concert for Bangladesh, brought hilarious movies such as The Life of Brian and Withnail and I to our cinema screens, and formed the ultimate supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.


Genesis had the great privilege of working with George Harrison beginning in 1980 with the publication of I Me Mine, his lyrical autobiography. We are honoured that George's connection with Genesis continues to this day. Earlier this year, Olivia Harrison's limited edition Came The Lightening was released, presenting twenty poems dedicated to her late husband.


George's life is also celebrated through a number of Genesis editions. He was a guest editor and contributor to Raga Mala, the memoir of his great mentor and friend, Ravi Shankar, and The Traveling Wilburys joyfully recounts George's time with his friends, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan.


This weekend, in celebration of George's life, Genesis is excited to present two special offers for both book and print collectors.


 

Celebration Offer


Until midnight on Monday 27th February, subscribers will receive a FREE bookstore edition of George Harrison's I Me Mine, with any purchase of the three books below:

 

 

We'd also like to commemorate this special day with an exclusive £80 gift code to be redeemed on these George Harrison prints. Just enter HARRISON80 at checkout when ordering:

 

 

Terms & Conditions

 

  • This offer will end at midnight on Monday 27th February 2023 GMT, while stocks last.
  • The free bookstore copy of I Me Mine - The Extended Edition is only applicable to new purchases of CAME THE LIGHTENINGRAGA MALA and THE TRAVELING WILBURYS and cannot be collected on previous purchases of these books.
  • Gift Codes cannot be combined with other codes, offers, or discounts.
  • Gift Codes cannot be resold, redeemed, refunded for cash, or used towards previous purchases.

