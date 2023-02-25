Celebrating George Harrison

25 Feb 2023

Today marks the 80th anniversary of George Harrison's birth in Liverpool, 25th February 1943. As a Beatle and a Grammy-award-winning solo artist, his legacy lives on as one of the most beloved singer-songwriters and lead guitar players of our times. Among numerous other career milestones, George organized the world's first multi-artist benefit concert, The Concert for Bangladesh, brought hilarious movies such as The Life of Brian and Withnail and I to our cinema screens, and formed the ultimate supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.





I Me Mine, his lyrical autobiography. We are honoured that George's connection with Genesis continues to this day. Earlier this year, Olivia Harrison's limited edition Genesis had the great privilege of working with George Harrison beginning in 1980 with the publication of, his lyrical autobiography. We are honoured that George's connection with Genesis continues to this day. Earlier this year, Olivia Harrison's limited edition Came The Lightening was released, presenting twenty poems dedicated to her late husband.





George's life is also celebrated through a number of Genesis editions. He was a guest editor and contributor to Raga Mala , the memoir of his great mentor and friend, Ravi Shankar, and The Traveling Wilburys joyfully recounts George's time with his friends, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan.





This weekend, in celebration of George's life, Genesis is excited to present two special offers for both book and print collectors.





