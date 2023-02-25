Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,634 in the last 365 days.

Update / St. Albans / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

**UPDTATE**

 

CASE#: 23A2000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1/20/23 between 0800 and 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield Fire Department

VIOLATION: LSA

 

ACCUSED: James Noel

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT                                            

 

VICTIM: Bakersfield Fire Department

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The operator of the vehicle in this incident was identified as James Noel. Noel was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County for the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   3/21/23              

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*ORIGINAL RELEASE*

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1/20/23 between 0800 and 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield Fire Department

VIOLATION: LSA

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Bakersfield Fire Department

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/22/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident involving a truck crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department and leaving the scene. This incident reportedly occurred on 1/20/23.

 

Video footage of the incident was obtained. Attached to this release is a still image of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

You just read:

Update / St. Albans / LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more