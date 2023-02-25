JOHN HUSHER JUST KEEPS THE SUSPENSE COMING IN THE THIRD BOOK OF THE FOLLOWER
Author John Husher now brings in mystifying deaths in The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the FollowerYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story that involves technology, crime, and love is one that never disappoints. This is exactly what John Husher’s book The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower is all about.
Another sequel to the series, The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower has only gotten more intense with its mystifying deaths coming from both East and West coasts. These then lead to Axel Tressler venturing into a secret investigation in Silicon Valley with the advice of Dr. Kim, chief scientist for the United States Science Agency or USSA. Even the DEA is now involved. So, who, or what is responsible for the murders?
Amazon customer S. J. Main recommends the book to action-adventure fans and says, “I read the author’s previous book, so I knew what I expected. He does not disappoint here, either. I enjoyed the advanced technology and all that came with the concept of the story.”
Indeed, the book is a must-read for those who are in for an adventure.
John Husher is an electrical engineer who has also worked as a solid-state physics scientist for more than four decades. He now lives in Los Altos Hills, California with his wife, and The Follower III is his ninth published book.
Have a blast of an escapade in Axel Tressler’s world, and get a copy of The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.
