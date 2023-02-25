JOHN HUSHER LURES READERS IN FURTHER ON THE THIRD BOOK OF THE FOLLOWER SERIES
Author John Husher brings readers to more adventures and suspense in The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower
Being the third book of the book series, The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower now follows three baffling murders that need Axel Tressler’s abilities to be solved. By order, he goes undercover in Silicon Valley to look into whoever’s weaponizing the nanoparticle technology, using them to kill. This mission then takes him to Boston, Great Britain, Mexico, and Iran.
Amy K., an Amazon customer who has just recently discovered Husher, rates the book five stars out of five and says, “Husher writes with an enduring sense of believability and a unique style that is all his own. I truly enjoyed this one overall!”
With more adventures and suspense, The Follower III is surely one of the books big thriller readers cannot miss out on.
With a degree in electrical engineering, John Husher worked as a solid state physics scientist for forty-five years and Micrel Semiconductor’s vice-president and general manager for the last twenty. The Follower series is only among his many works.
Fight the bad with Axel Tressler, and go grab The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower on Amazon.
