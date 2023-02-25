JOHN HUSHER RELEASES ANOTHER THRILLING BOOK FOR READERS TO ENJOY
Author John Husher introduces The Follower III to readers around the globe.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers who are into diving into a thrilling book can look no further with John Husher's The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower! This will keep readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.
The Follower III is about three murders that have puzzled pathologists, so Dr. Kim from the US Science Agency seeks the assistance of Axel Tressler. Tressler is a regular teacher during the day, but he is also into secret, dangerous missions for the government due to his exceptional abilities. Kim wants Tressler to secretly investigate the misuse of nanoparticles as weapons in Silicon Valley. It is believed that someone may be divulging top-secret information to a terrorist group. Tressler's mission takes him to various locations including Boston, Mexico, the UK, and Iran, where he confronts terrorists using nanoparticles. Tressler must utilize all of his special skills, including a computer implant and tough skin, to rescue American students being held in an Iranian jail and prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
John Durbin Husher is a retired engineer, executive, and author. He has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and has spent 45 years as a solid-state physics scientist, developing advanced technology for various companies. Husher also served as the vice president and general manager of Micrel Semiconductor for 20 years. Since retiring, he has published 11 books, including the "The Follower" action series. Husher currently lives with his wife in Los Altos Hills, California.
Delve deeper into the book, The Follower III by purchasing it on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback. Also available on Barnes and Noble, Thrift Books, and other digital book stores worldwide!
