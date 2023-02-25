JOHN HUSHER PUBLISHES THIRD BOOK OF THE FOLLOWER BOOK SERIES
Author John Husher takes readers to Silicon Valley in The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the FollowerYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A particle of matter that is between 1 and 100 nanometers in diameter is called a nanoparticle. It is usually used in consumer products like sunscreens. But what if nanoparticles are used to kill people? Find out in John Husher’s thriller of a book The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower.
Published in September this year, The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower is the third book of Husher’s The Follower series, and it covers three identical deaths, or murders, that leads Axel Tressler to go undercover in Silicon Valley. This mission then brings him to Boston, Great Britain, Iran, and Mexico.
“The book is full of action and thrill and makes you hooked to it. I really liked how the author created the advanced technology world in a unique style. You will enjoy it if you like to read SciFi thrillers with crime investigations,” Amazon customer, AliReads, says.
Entertaining and endlessly thrilling, The Follower III continues to take readers to the land of anticipation and excitement, making the book difficult to put down.
Currently residing with his wife in Los Altos Hills, California, John Husher earned his electrical engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh but worked as a solid-state physics scientist for forty-five years.
Follow along the Follower’s continuing escapades, and get a copy of The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower on Amazon.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
