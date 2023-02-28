JOHN HUSHER PRESENTS AN EPIC TALE OF AN INDOMITABLE HERO
Author John Husher introduces Axel Tressler in his book The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His CountryYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes, in some books and stories, are created after they know how capable they are. In John Husher’s book series, The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country, the hero finds out through an accident.
Filled with action and adventure, The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country follows the riveting Axel Tressler, a biology major graduate who works in a university and develops a life-changing computer chip. Through this discovery, and with the aid of a government agency, he puts it inside his body and becomes indestructible, undertaking terrorists and drug cartels. But when does the bad end?
E. Proch, an Amazon customer, rates the book five out of five stars and says, “When he needed to introduce technical and anatomical language, Mr. Husher cleverly rendered it in such a way that the layman reader was never left in the dark as to meaning and application. After reading the first few pages of the book, I found it difficult to put aside.”
Without a doubt, The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country is a story worth reading and following along.
John Husher earned his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh. However, for the last forty-five years, he has been a solid-state physics scientist and for the last twenty years as Vice-President and General Manager of Micrel Semiconductor.
Join Axel Tressler in his journey in becoming a hero fighting the bad, and purchase The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country on Amazon.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
