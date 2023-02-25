GATHERING OF ANGELS INVESTORS GROUP MEETS MAR. 9 ONLINE TO VIEW THREE PRESENTERS IN SEARCH OF CAPITAL

Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas.

To attend the March 9 Zoom meeting as an angel investor or to be considered as a future potential Gathering of Angels presenter, see www.GatheringOfAngels.com.

Gathering of Angels has facilitated some 440 capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $12.5 million.” — Tarby Bryant