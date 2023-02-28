DISCOVER THE STRENGTH OF THE INDESTRUCTIBLE IN JOHN HUSHER’S THRILLING NOVEL
John Husher pens a heroic narrative for readers around the globe.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ordinary people such as doctors, nurses, lawyers, janitors, and couriers are considered everyday heroes. People that contribute to a progressive community are essential, but some people tend to stand out and go out of their way, which makes them notable heroes.
Husher’s The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for his Country, is based on the life of Axel Tressler, a twin whose accident at birth has contributed to his supernatural abilities. Axel’s abilities were recognized by his mother when he reached puberty, showing unusual strength and speed. As soon as Axel graduates from college with a degree in biology, he becomes a professor at the university, where he develops a highly advanced computer chip and works by vocal recognition, which becomes the key to taking full control of his internal strength. The government discovers Axel’s potential and plans to turn him into an indestructible weapon to seek out terrorists, espionage, and the drug cartel in Mexico. Axel Tressler becomes the country’s defending hero.
John Durbin Husher graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Husher has spent the last forty-five years as a solid-state physics scientist and has successfully established advanced technology in several companies. Husher is a former vice president and general manager of Micrel Semiconductor for twenty years and now lives with his wife in Los Altos Hills, California.
Read more about John Durbin Husher’s The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for his Country by purchasing the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide!
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
