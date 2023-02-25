JOHN HUSHER INTRODUCES A NEW HERO THAT BATTLES AGAINST THE BAD
Author John Husher pens the accident that led to creating an indestructible hero in his book The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His CountryYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when an accident at birth occurs? John Husher knows exactly what and he pens it in his book The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country.
A dive into the world of cybernetics, The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country tells the story of Axel Tressler, who, while working in a university, develops a computer chip that functions by voice recognition alone. When placed inside his body, he becomes extremely powerful with immeasurable strength and allies with a government agency to battle against the bad and defend the country he calls home.
“The Follower is a thriller suspense story filled with action, adventure, and intriguing concepts of a story. The book is long and provides enough sideline storylines that work well as a sequel. It is intense, and for that, I enjoyed reading the book,” Amazon customer S. J. Main says.
An intense read, indeed, The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country is one story that cannot be missed by thriller and suspense fans, especially those who love engineering and technology.
John Husher graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Electrical Engineering but later worked as a solid-state physics scientist, leading the world in integrated circuit development and production. He then introduced the technology to several companies and served as Micrel Semiconductor’s Vice-President and General Manager for twenty years.
Witness how one accident can unravel mystery and follow Axel Tressler’s story by grabbing a copy of The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for His Country on Amazon.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+17142022464 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube