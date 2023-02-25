JOHN HUSHER: INDESTRUCTIBLE HERO
People who have fought and defended their country are considered national heroes. Patriotism and bravery go a long way and are recognized by their fellow countrymen.
John Durbin Husher’s The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for his Country focuses on Axel Tressler, an indestructible hero. The story begins with how an accident at birth has led to his supernatural abilities. Axel is the younger child next to his twin brother, Adam, and was born not until three days later. In the later years, both young men have reached puberty normally—until their mother recognizes Axel’s unusual strength. When Axel attends college, he majors in biology and soon earns his degree, then ends up teaching at the university.
This is where he develops a computer chip that is highly advanced and works by vocal recognition, which eventually leads to him taking full control of his internal strength. The government agency takes advantage of his abilities to render Axel indestructible.
John Durbin Husher earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and has spent the last forty-five years as a solid-state physics scientist leading the world in integrated circuit development and production. Husher has successfully established the technology in several companies and has spent the last twenty years as the Vice President and General Manager of Micrel Semiconductor.
Read more about John Durbin Husher’s The Follower: An Indestructible Hero Fights for his Country by purchasing the book on Amazon.
