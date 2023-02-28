JOIN AXEL ON HIS THRILLING QUEST TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM TOTAL ANNIHILATION
Unveil the life behind the laboratory coats and frog dissection and dive deep into the life of Axel Tressler also known as The FollowerYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine having the ability to fly, soaring through the skies and touching the clouds, imagine being able to breathe underwater and exploring the vast oceans of the world and uncovering its mysteries. These magnificent abilities are things that only exist in dreams and in fiction, but imagine a world where these powers exist, a world where superheroes exist to combat crime and fight for injustice, will these powers truly benefit mankind? Or will they be used to enslave the powerless?
In Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities written by John Husher, it talks about the life of Axel Tressler biology professor at a college in California by day and superhero at night. Detailing his use of his powers of invisibility and indestructibility to aid the government in secret missions as The Follower. Talking about his journey as The Follower and missions that take him to Pakistan to unveil how drugs are manufactured and shipped into the United States of America, and his mission to Mexico to uncover the deaths of U.S Military personnel sent on an envoy.
John Husher was able to capture the intense scenes that come with superhero stories into his book. He was able to write a book filled with suspense and mystery that is sure to keep readers intrigued and asking for more. Masterfully written that takes readers on a journey together with The Follower and see him in action firsthand. John Husher is truly an experienced writer with the ability to adjust to different genres of writing and keep readers on the hook.
Take a journey into the secret life of Axel Tressler as The Follower and get ready for an action-filled book that is sure to keep readers in a trance in John Husher’s book titled Origin of The Follower and His New Actions.
Grab a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
