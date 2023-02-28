EXPERIENCE THE THRILL OF AN INDESTRUCTIBLE HERO IN JOHN HUSHER’S THRILLING SEQUEL
Step into the world of Axel Tressler with John Husher's literary showpieceYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if there is a chance to change the world with a special ability? Is there anyone who will take a chance to do it? Axel is a biology teacher by day and a secret agent at night. The U.S. secret task force needs an extra hand for a special mission: a massive drug bust operation that involves a number of big names in the drug industry and could possibly be one of the biggest cartels in the U.S.
Author John Husher definitely did not disappoint his readers with this next installment of his series, Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities. It is indeed a book to watch for with the secret plot twist that the author has in store for its readers. Can Axel catch the biggest drug deal of all time? Better find out by reading this book!
John Husher has been writing ever since. After his retirement as an electrical engineer, he was able to concentrate more on his writing prowess and has now published a number of books that his readers love. When he was still an electrical engineer, he was one of the biggest contributors in a semiconductor invention.
Don't miss out on a copy of John Husher's The Origin of the Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities. Now available on Amazon and all other digital platforms.
