BMV Services Now Available on Saturday, Feb. 25

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) deputy registrar locations statewide are now able to process driver license and permit transactions as normal. Services were scheduled to be down for a short period of time due to a nationwide network maintenance outage impacting all state motor vehicle agencies in the country. However, the network maintenance was canceled.

As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. The modernization of BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online.