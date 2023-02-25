Submit Release
BMV Services Now Available on Saturday, Feb. 25

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) deputy registrar locations statewide are now able to process driver license and permit transactions as normal.  Services were scheduled to be down for a short period of time due to a nationwide network maintenance outage impacting all state motor vehicle agencies in the country. However, the network maintenance was canceled.  

As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. The modernization of BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online.

