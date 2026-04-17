Ohio BMV Self-Service Kiosks Celebrate One Million Transactions

For Immediate Release: April 17, 2026 (COLUMBUS, OH) -The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) today announced its self-service kiosks have surpassed one million transactions, marking a major milestone in expanding customer convenience and reducing wait times statewide. “Reaching one million kiosk transactions is a testament to how much Ohioans value speed, simplicity, and convenience,” said Registrar Charlie Norman. “Whether you renew your registration at a kiosk in minutes or take care of it from home at BMV Online Services, our goal is the same: deliver a great experience, every time.” BMV self-service kiosks are located in select deputy registrar agencies and participating retail locations. Most transactions take less than two minutes and print your registration and stickers on the spot. As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. Online BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online. Visit BMV Online Services for more information. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.