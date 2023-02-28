HOP INTO A SWASHBUCKLING ADVENTURE OF JOHN HUSHER’S NEW GRIPPING NOVEL
John Husher proves yet again why he's a master of his craft with his latest literary gem.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science fiction books are really a trend, especially with the pandemic that is still happening and all sorts of not-so-ordinary things happening in the world. This book by John Husher is a must-add to anyone's to-read list this year as this includes a thrilling adventure every reader should enjoy.
Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities by John Husher is about Axel and his secret mission with the U.S. special task force. Axel is assigned to stop the elaborative drug dealing in nearby countries as soon as possible. Will Axel succeed in this mission? Better read the book to find out more.
John Husher and his field of expertise in writing and Science made him write away the books he had published. After retiring as an Electrical Engineer, he has enjoyed combining his two passions: Science and writing. John Husher has several published books in the science fiction genre. Moreover, John has also dedicated his life to the contribution of inventions in his field of study.
The possibilities are endless in the books of John Husher. Readers can be thrilled and spread their imagination while reading this book to predict what can happen next and what could go wrong on an expedition.
Get a copy of Origin of The Follower and His New Actions: About an Action Character with Unique Capabilities by John Husher. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other digital platforms.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
7142022464 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube